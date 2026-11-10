KC Spotlight | Support a Veteran's Mental Health

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Supporting a veteran's mental health can start with noticing a change and asking, "Are you Ok?" But, how comfortable are you with what comes next? A recent case study, from national mental health nonprofit Give an Hour and the University of Phoenix, shows practical training can help.

With Veterans Day approaching, Dr. Trina Clayeux, CEO of Give an Hour, shared how friends, coworkers and community members can recognize signs of emotional distress and start supportive conversations.

The study examined Give an Hour's Veteran MILE initiative at a nonprofit serving veterans. After three training sessions, 89% of staff said they felt better equipped to recognize early signs of distress. 78% of those interviewed reported feeling more comfortable having conversations about mental health.

The training focused on recognizing when something may be wrong, knowing how to begin a conversation and helping connect someone with additional support.

Dr. Clayeux said individuals, employers and community organizations can all play a role in creating stronger support networks for veterans.

Learn more about the Veteran MILE initiative through Give an Hour.