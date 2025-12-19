KC Spotlight | Support City Union Mission Today

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now is the time to support City Union Mission, and its effort to shelter the homeless in Kansas City.

Your donation is meeting needs in Kansas City; a $50 donation to City Union Mission provides 20 meals and shelter.

City Union Mission is a faith-based organization, focused on transforming lives, feeding the hungry and providing shelter to the homeless. The organization started in 1924 as a vehicle to offer home to those struggling with huge challenges like homelessness, addiction and poverty.

You are invited to Celebrate Hope this season and help the organization raise a needed $6.5 million to expand vital resources for the homeless in our community. Your donation provides: safe shelter, hot meals, recovery programs, and a pathway to lasting transformation for those who have nowhere else to turn.

CEO Gareth Keown explains how you can help restore dignity, renew hope and share the love of Christ.

