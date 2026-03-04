KC Spotlight | Support Life Unlimited on Snake Saturday

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local nonprofit organization Life Unlimited is working to ensure people of all abilities have the opportunity to live, work and thrive in their communities.

CEO Julie Edlund explained the group's goal is to provide support services for children and adults with developmental disabilities across the Kansas City area. The organization’s programs focus on helping individuals build independence, connect socially and reach personal goals. Key areas of focus are residential services, employment support and community engagement.

"Our programs are designed to meet people where they are," said Edlund. "What makes us unique is, by having a comprehensive list of services, we're able to customize services for every individual... Some of our services are short term, others we work with people 20 to 40 years."

A great way to support Life Unlimited and learn more about the programs is happening March 14 at 8 AM. All are welcome to sign up for the Snake Saturday 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run; use code SPOTLIGHT41 for 15% off your registration.

Race director Nathan Spencer explained the course is relatively flat and tours you around North KC; it's a great chance to set a personal record. Spencer guaranteed a fun time at Life Unlimited after the race. He explained typically race goers watch the parade from the Life Unlimited rooftop with music and refreshments.

Life Unlimited is located at 320 Armour Road in North Kansas City. The group has day programs across the city.