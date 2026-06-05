KC Spotlight | T-Shotz is YOUR Spot This Summer!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — T-Shotz Golf and Entertainment Venue is your spot for summer fun! Golf, pickleball, duckpin bowling, arcade games, great food and special events come together for an unforgettable experience.

T-Shotz is also gearing up for soccer's biggest event of the year. Try several different soccer-themed drinks from the USA, Argentina, Curacao and more! If you want even more festive beverages, try the Drink Around the World from June 8-June 16. This features drinks from 12 different countries.

Sports fans can catch the action on more than 90 TVs while enjoying food, drinks and all the entertainment options the venue has to offer.

T-Shotz has 61 climate-controlled golf bays for you to test your short game and just how far you can send it. This Northland hot spot has become a destination for families, friends and groups looking for entertainment beyond the traditional driving range.

Guests can also enjoy pickleball courts, Kansas City's first duckpin bowling experience, and the new Level Up Arcade.

Private event spaces are also available for groups looking to host watch parties or special gatherings.

Weekly Specials



Half-Off Golf and Half-Off Pickleball every Wednesday.

Thursday Date Nights offer 90 minutes of golf plus shareable food options for couples

Service Industry Nights on Sundays feature drink specials and complimentary golf after 7 p.m. for hospitality workers.

For those planning multiple visits, the Summer Swing Pass provides unlimited golf and pickleball access throughout the summer months, making it easy to enjoy everything T-Shotz has to offer with family and friends.

Whether you're perfecting your swing, learning pickleball, enjoying duckpin bowling, or gathering with friends to watch world-class soccer, T-Shotz is proving that summer fun is alive and well in KC's Northland.

