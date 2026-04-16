KC Spotlight | Take Out the Trash for Earth Day with Junk King KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time to take out the trash for good this Earth Day. Junk King KC is making it easy with a free disposal event in the metro.

"When you think of Junk King Kansas City, we are not just a junk hauling service. We take pride in taking 60% back into the community. It's like Christmas Day for us," explained Jamie Kostelac, owner of Junk King Kansas City. "People can bring items they want to declutter and get out of their house. It won't just go to the landfill," explaied Kostelac.

Join Jamie Kostelac and the Junk King Kansas City team on April 18th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Stillwell Grass Pad. They're taking junk and items to recycle as a commitment to the community and Earth Day. Stillwell Grass Pad is located at 8160 W 199th Street in Bucyrus, KS.

Junk King Kansas City offers same day service, with largest trucks in town. Kostelac explained they pass those savings on to the customers. You can use code Kingdom 15 for 15% off your service.