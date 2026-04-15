KC Spotlight | The Educator Academy Strengthens Teacher Pipeline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Are you looking for professional development? Would you or someone you know make a great teacher? The Educator Academy simplifies this process, strengthening the teacher pipeline in the Kansas City metro.

The Educator Academy initiatives are designed to recruit, train and retain the next generation of teachers. "The Educator Academy addresses the teaching shortages that are happening in classrooms today in Kansas City," explained Charles King, CEO of The Educator Academy. "We believe through our program we can help individuals become certified and help kids have a high-quality education."

Educator Ryan Klassan went through the program. "I was always interested in teaching. I found myself teaching many different ways in my life. When I finally started substitute teaching, with some encouragement from some friends, it clicked," shared Klassan. "I knew I needed to find a way back. The Educator Academy offered support and the mission connected with me personally."

You can apply today from the website. Additionally, if you know someone who would make an excellent teacher, feel free to recruit them.