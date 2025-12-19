KC Spotlight | The Museum of Kansas City’s Wisteria Boutique

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the holiday season ramps up, visitors to The Museum of Kansas City’s historic Corinthian Hall are finding more than just art and local history. They’re discovering Wisteria, the museum’s retail boutique, which is a festive spot for holiday gifts that also supports the institution’s mission.

Wisteria offers a curated selection of jewelry, clothing, accessories, home décor, books and games. Custom designs from local and regional artists reflects the city’s cultural heritage, making the boutique a destination for unique gifts with Kansas City flair.

Wisteria is open during regular museum hours: Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Some Thursdays and Saturdays, Wisteria hosts Sip & Shop events. This is a special opportunity to meet featured artists, see what is new in the boutique and enjoy a drinks and a light snack.

The Museum proudly offers free general admission, which includes access to exhibits and historic spaces. By shopping at Wisteria online or in person, your purchase directly supports museum education and public programs.

