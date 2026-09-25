KC Spotlight | The Sweetest Chiefs Tailgate Starts at Hy-Vee

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — In the Chiefs Kingdom, winning is that much sweeter at Hy-Vee!

From Chiefs-themed cookies and cupcakes to brownies, cakes and all the sweet treats your tailgate crew could want, Hy-Vee has your game day spread covered.

Bakery manager Brayden Hay explained how grab and go options are frosted and iced in red and gold to support the Chiefs. However, their talented bakery staff also can custom create whatever dessert is needed.

Hay also explained cupcakes are easy for a group and young Chiefs fans; many of Hy-Vee's also come with mini football rings or some other decoration.

Bakery items, groceries and specialty orders are all available online at Hy-Vee through online shopping. This year the company has promoted grocery availability within half an hour.

Don't forget to save more with the grocer's reward system Hy-Vee Perks