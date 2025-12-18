KC Spotlight | Think Before U Drink, NYE 2025

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Before you make a mistake you can't take back, Think Before U Drink. DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers are giving a ride share code for NYE 2025.
Sponsored: If you get behind the wheel of a car while drinking, you're putting yourself and other innocent lives at risk. DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers ask you Think Before U Drink. The firm also is giving away ride share vouchers to prevent drinking and driving.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before you make a mistake you can't take back, Think Before U Drink. DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers are giving a ride share code for NYE 2025. The firm highly recommends people only drive when sober.

You can download a ride share code so you don't drink while drinking from December 31 at 8 p.m. to January 1 at 8 a.m.

You can register for a voucher online.

DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers are located at 10450 Holmes in Kansas City and 10 E. Cambridge Circle in Kansas City, KS. They have offices in Topeka, East Wichita and West Wichita as well.

