KC Spotlight | TMS Therapy Helps Those with Depression

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunrise Psychiatry is drawing attention to transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, as an increasingly effective treatment option for patients struggling with depression and other mental health conditions. Dr. Sonni Elliott of Sunrise Psychiatry explained this therapy works particularly well for those who have not responded well to traditional therapies.

That was the case with Holly, who explained she has made incredible strides in the past year. She shared her quality of life has grown remarkably, and she was able to get a pet dog.

TMS therapy is a noninvasive procedure that uses targeted magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain associated with mood regulation.

Dr. Elliott noted several key advantages of TMS therapy:



Noninvasive treatment: No surgery or sedation is required.

Improved outcomes: Clinical studies have shown significant symptom reduction in many patients with depression.

Long-term benefits: Some patients experience lasting relief even after completing treatment.

Minimal side effects

Holly also shared the staff made her feel comfortable and welcome at Sunrise Psychiatry.

You can call 913-333-0448 for a free phone consultation. Sunrise Psychiatry is located at 6900 College Blvd Ste. 740 in Overland Park, KS.