KC Spotlight | TMS Therapy, Promising Treatment for Adolescent Depression

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — New treatment options are offering hope to families dealing with treatment-resistant depression. One of those options, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), is gaining attention in Kansas City as a noninvasive approach with promising results.

"I wanted to bring this up today, because unfortunately, a lot of young people start to experience mood changes after puberty," shared Dr. Sonni Elliott of Sunrise Psychiatry. "Treatments for that population has been difficult, especially if you are focusing more on medication options. Getting involved with psychotherapy is immensely important for that age group. The idea of having another modality to treat depression in adolescents has been a welcome relief."

Dr. Elliott shared TMS therapy is now FDA-approved for the treatment of depression in children ages 15-17. Parents and welcome to be a part of the program and treatment, every step of the way. If parents are looking for options, Dr. Elliott encouraged them to call the office at 913-333-0448 to learn more or schedule a free consultation.

Sunrise Psychiatry was created to be a caring, forward-thinking leader in the treatment of mental health conditions. Sunrise Psychiatry is located in Overland Park at 6900 College Boulevard, Suite 740.