KC Spotlight | Top Tax Tips with Jackson Hewitt Tax Services in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Explore the benefits of hiring a tax professional with Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. District Manager Jami Slyter explained if you are not going to have your taxes ready by April 15, you must file for an extension.

Their tax professionals have public events April 8 and 9 at the Legends and in Olathe. Their tax pros want to ensure ensure you maximize your deductions. You can receive free coffee, Jackson Hewitt swag and advice. Join the Jackson Hewitt Tax Services team on April 8 at the Walmart located at 10824 Parallel Parkway from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. On April 9, head to the Olathe Walmart located at 395 N. K7 HWY from 11a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Jackson Hewitt website also offers trusted tax prep for $149 or less, with no hidden fees.