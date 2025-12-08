KC Spotlight | Topsy's Popcorn, A Cherished KC Tradition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Everyone knows and loves Topsy's Popcorn. It's a cherished, holiday tradition in Kansas City.

Topsy's owner Bob Ramm said the company has used the same recipes since 1929.

"We are celebrating our 75th anniversary this year. Originally - we are the oldest merchant on the Plaza. In 1949 the named changed, Patsy's to Topsy's, that's why we claim the 75 years for Topsy's Popcorn," explained Ramm.

Ramm shared more about holiday gifting tins, stating the Plaza Lighting one as the most popular.

Topsy's is also partnering with Children's Mercy, producing a popcorn tub adorned with snowmen, a child's hand print and toys. $5 goes to Children's Mercy Hospital from each purchase of the Children's Mercy tub.