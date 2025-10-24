Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

KC Spotlight | Touchdown, Hy-Vee Chiefs Tailgate!

Hy-Vee is highlighting its role as a convenient, one-stop destination for Kansas City Chiefs fans preparing for game day.
Sponsored: Gearing up for game day? Hy-Vee’s got everything you need to make your Chiefs tailgate a touchdown! Fresh-made dips and wings may steal the show. But don't rule out sizzling brats and BBQ essentials. It’s your one-stop shop for all things tailgate tasty.
KC Spotlight | Touchdown for Chiefs Tailgate
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gearing up for game day? Hy-Vee’s got everything you need to make your Chiefs tailgate a touchdown! Fresh-made dips and wings may steal the show. But don't rule out sizzling brats and BBQ essentials. Hy-Vee is your one-stop shop for all things tailgate tasty.

Hy-Vee offers a wide range of tailgate essentials—from fresh deli items, grilling favorites, snacks, beverages and team-themed treats.

Hy-Vee provides everything fans need to celebrate in true Chiefs Kingdom fashion. The grocery store emphasizes ease, variety and local pride.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.