KC Spotlight | Touchdowns and Treats, Victory is Sweet at Hy-Vee

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Every Chiefs game day in Kansas City the air is filled with excitement—add in the fresh smell of baked goods from Hy-Vee, and it's a very good morning.

Hy-Vee bakers create victory treats to help celebrate every touchdown.

At Hy-Vee in Shawnee, you can see Andy Reid cakes, cupcakes with Patrick Mahomes, with his frosted signature hair and cookie cakes that say, "Go Taylor's Boyfriend".

Store manager Karla Quandt explained their team takes requests and can curate the perfect, sweet spread for your tailgate, party or celebration.

Adorable 5-inch cakes are an option for small celebrations. Slightly larger 7-inch cakes are perfect for family gatherings. Popular flavors include chocolate, vanilla and red velvet.

Quandt explained Hy-Vee cookie cakes are a fan favorite. They're crispy on the edges, chewy in the middle and covered in sweet buttercream—basically, a touchdown for your taste buds.

Sweet victory continues the day after the Chiefs game. The next day Hy-Vee shoppers can Score the Savings. The more points the Chiefs score, the more you save!

It’s a win-win: cheer on your team, and check Hy-Vee’s app the next day for sweet discounts throughout the store—including bakery items.

