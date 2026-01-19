KC Spotlight | Unexpected Blooms Spreads Joy in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can spread some joy with Unexpected Blooms, the Kansas City nonprofit that redesigns donated flowers from events, and delivers them to seniors and people in nursing homes.

Board Chair AJ Miller explained how the 100% volunteer organization got its start, with one couple determined to make a difference.

Hospice groups and retirement community staff have shared their gratitude for the service.

The volunteers for Unexpected Blooms believe small acts of kindness can make a big difference.

Vice Chair Charli Kinerk recalls being lovingly called the flower lady by a facility resident when she was on a delivery round. Kinerk said the joy can clearly be seen on a recipient's face.

The group was able to fund four scholarships to participants in the Floral Design Certificate program at Johnson County Community College.

You can support Unexpected Blooms by taking a floral workshop. There's a traditional floral class on April 26, 10:30 a.m. to Noon.

Want to help or donate leftover flowers? Visit UnexpectedBlooms.org and join the mission to spread smiles across the city!