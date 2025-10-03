KC Spotlight | Washburn University Shines As a Strong Choice for KC Students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Kansas City students weighing their college options, Washburn University in Topeka is an option both close to home and full of opportunity.

Located just an hour west of Kansas City, Washburn combines the benefits of a mid sized public university with the accessibility of Kansas’ State Capitol and government. With about 5,000 undergraduates, the school offers a student-to-faculty ratio that allows for smaller class sizes and individualized attention — something university leaders say is a key to student success.

Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, the 15th president of the university, also highlighted international opportunities for students.

"One of the things we have focused on in our 160 years of existence is keeping education affordable," explained Dr. Mazachek. "Finances are usually the number one reason students don't pursue a higher education. We've been focused on keeping a way forward for students to have minimum or any debt."

Dr. Mazachek explained only about 35% of their students graduate with any debt, the lowest out of any university in Kansas.

Learn more about Washburn University.