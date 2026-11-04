KC Spotlight | What Senior Star Assisted Living Looks Like

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For families navigating the challenges of a loved one’s memory loss, deciding when to consider memory care can be emotional and overwhelming. At Senior Star at Wexford Place, team members encourage families to start exploring their options before a crisis forces a decision.

Executive Director Marsha Rufener emphasized that exploring memory care does not mean a family has made a decision. Instead, it gives them time to understand available support and consider what is best for their loved one.

Families are encouraged to look beyond individual incidents and consider the overall picture at home. Changes in personal safety, medication management, meals, personal care and familiar routines can all be signs that additional support may be needed. Social isolation and caregiver exhaustion are also important considerations. Just as important, families should consider whether their loved one is still finding purpose, connection and enjoyment in daily life.

At Senior Star Wexford Place, memory care is not simply a place where someone receives care. It is a place where daily life, relationships, routines and purpose continue.