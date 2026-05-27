KC Spotlight | When Is the Time for Memory Care? Signs Families Miss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For many families, the decision to move a loved one into memory care comes after a crisis: a fall, wandering incident, medication mistake or caregiver burnout. But experts at Senior Star at Wexford Place say the right time may actually be much earlier.

In an interview with KSHB 41, family member and attorney Brad Grill opened up about the emotional journey families face when navigating dementia and memory care decisions.

Shalonda Payne, Assistant Executive Director at Senior Star at Wexford Place, explained sometimes families look for a big moment or an incident. She explained small changes in behavior add up over time.

Subtle warning signs can include withdrawing from activities, changes in mood, skipped meals, poor hygiene, anxiety, frustration, or difficulty following familiar routines. While these behaviors are often dismissed as normal aging, they can indicate a growing need for support and structure.

According to Payne, safety concerns are another important signal. Wandering, falls, confusion, medication errors, and increased caregiver stress can all point to the need for memory care services.

“When safety and quality of life are at risk, it’s time to take a closer look,” Payne explained.

If you would like to discuss memory care options, call 816-945-7186. You can also visit Senior Star at Wexford Place at 6500 N Cosby Ave Kansas City, MO 64151.