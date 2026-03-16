KC Spotlight | World of Wheels Returns to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of customized cars, hot rods and specialty vehicles are expected to roll into downtown Kansas City later this month as the O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels returns to the Kansas City Convention Center.

The 66th annual automotive showcase runs March 20–22 and will feature hundreds of vehicles ranging from classic hot rods and restored muscle cars to custom builds that organizers describe as “rolling automotive art.” The event brings together car builders, collectors and enthusiasts from across the region to display detailed craftsmanship and unique designs.

Organizers say the show has a long history on the custom car circuit and continues to draw fans interested in the creativity and engineering behind modified vehicles. Displays typically include specialty engines, elaborate paint work and extensively modified interiors.

Many of the vehicles on display will also compete in judged categories that recognize craftsmanship, design and originality. Awards are presented to standout builds, highlighting the skill involved in creating some of the show’s most elaborate cars.

Discount tickets for the event are available in advance at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.

You can see celebrity guests WWE Hall of Fame member Trish Stratus, the original Daisy Duke, Catherine Bach, and Hall of Fame Chiefs running back Christian Okoye.