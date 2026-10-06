KC Spotlight | Worlds of Fun Haunt, Tricks & Treats & Oktoberfest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The screams are getting louder, the pumpkins are coming out and fall is filling the air at Worlds of Fun.

The Kansas City amusement park is embracing the season with three distinctly different fall experiences: the family friendly Tricks and Treats, the frightening Halloween Haunt and a Bavarian Oktoberfest celebration.

For families looking for Halloween fun without the nightmares, Tricks and Treats offers a daytime celebration geared toward kids. Worlds of Fun's Dave Johnson showed Belinda Post a trick-or-treat trail where kids can get a pumpkin to decorate and take home! Johnson showed other fun fall activities and photo opportunities, kid-friendly shows and family rides.

Johnson explained Tricks and Treats runs Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 19 through Nov. 1.

On Halloween Haunt nights, the mood changes, and things get spooky fast!

Fog, frightening characters, haunted attractions and scare zones take over the park after dark. Expect intense themes like "Lore of the Vampire", loud noises and special effects.

Johnson showed a "No Boo" necklace for young children or those who do not want to be scared in the fright zones.

Halloween Haunt is scheduled on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Halloween, including Oct. 9-11, Oct. 16-18, Oct. 23-25 and Oct. 30-31. The park's calendar lists Haunt hours extending into the late evening, with some dates running until midnight.

During Haunt dates, the park shows Planet Snoopy closing at 5 p.m., and there is no re-entry after 6 p.m.

And for those who would rather raise a stein than run from a monster, Oktoberfest brings a different kind of fall celebration to center stage.

Worlds of Fun's Oktoberfest features German food, seasonal drinks, live music at the Biergarten, interactive games, festive decorations and fun

Oktoberfest is still being celebrated on weekends at the park in October. The festival is typically at 7 p.m. on Sundays, through October 18.

If you pre-order a 2027 Worlds of Fun pass today, you also earn entry into the park for the rest of 2026.

While you are visiting you may want to try some of the seasonal food: monster much popcorn, donuts with plastic vampire teeth, swamp monster burgers, funeral potatoes, Frankenstein-colored cheesecake desserts, dirty sodas and drinks in little IV bags.

This fall a trip to Worlds of Fun offers a little bit of everything: trick-or-treating for the kids, German food and music, and haunted attractions that will bring even the wildest nightmares to life.