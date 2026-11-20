LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom, you have an appetite for winning and for the best BBQ. If you're looking to be the MVP of your tailgate or watch party, you've got to come to Hy-Vee.

Ken Landry, meat manager at Hy-Vee in Lee's Summit, explained one of his top choices for the grill or catering is bacon wrapped sirloin.

"They're tender. All of our beef is locally sourced. We have our own private reserve rail at a packing plant for all of our beef, it is fantastic," shared Landry.

Landry said those supporting the Chiefs on the sidelines should also have the best sides. Enter firecracker green beans and Brussels sprouts. And, you can't forget the twice baked potatoes.

Chuck patties and chicken are also included in Kansas City's favorites list.

Count yourself lucky if you're shopping on this Red Friday, Nov. 20. Hy-Vee is also offering 40 cents a gallon in Fuel Savings for every $60 spent.

Hy-Vee is also focused on the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday meals. Be sure to check out how you can load up for the feast with one stop for every dish.