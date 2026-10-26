KC Spotlight | Your Donations Support the Goodwill Excel Center in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri adults who did not finish high school can earn a diploma through the Goodwill Excel Center in Kansas City. The best part? This pathway is offered for free.

You can support Goodwill's career services by donating gently used items to MERS Goodwill. Proceeds from its 18 Kansas City stores help fund employment services, job training and career programs. This includes the Goodwill Excel Center, a free adult high school serving the local community.

With 20 donation sites across the metro, giving back is easy.

MERS Goodwill accepts most household items including the following:

Clothing and shoes

Jewelry

Belts and handbags

Hats and scarves

Books, records, CDs, DVDs

Games, toys, sports equipment

Housewares, glassware, lamps, small appliances

Collectibles and antiques

Hand tools and power tools

Linens, curtains, blankets

Electronics

The Goodwill Excel Center is designed to help adults overcome barriers to education and expand their opportunities for employment and further education.

Classes are currently held at Metropolitan Community College’s Penn Valley Health Science Institute, 3444 Broadway Blvd.

More information about eligibility and enrollment is available at excelcenterkc.org.

