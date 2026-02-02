KSHB Cares | A New Initiative with Best Offer KC Homebuyer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At KSHB 41, we are a voice for everyone. In February of 2026, the company is launching a new initiative to raise awareness about lesser known nonprofit organizations that make Kansas City the place it is.

The proud sponsor of this interview series is Marck de Latour, founder of Best Offer KC Homebuyer. His business has served the Kansas City area for 24 years; de Latour calls the metro home and is deeply invested in the community.

The organizations selected are entities established for charitable, educational, religious or scientific purposes, that make Kansas City a better place.

"It's all about the people, the people of Kansas City," explained de Latour. "It resonated with me and my team. It's going to highlight and spotlight, those really making an impact. Helpers who need a voice. I'm super excited for where that is headed."

The team at Best Offer KC Homebuyer and de Latour select charities that have impacted the people in Kansas City, making it a community for everyone.

De Latour also explained how helping people find homes or helping people out of tough real estate situations is meaningful work.