KSHB Cares | Alison's Angels GPS, Helping Grieving Parents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Certain pains won't ever go away, like the loss of a child. It doesn't mean you have to walk the path alone.

That's the mission behind Alison's Angels GPS, a group created to honor Alison Elizabeth Reynolds.

"Alison's Angels was created to help grieving parents who have lost a child at any age for any reason," explained Drew Reynolds, who serves as the vice chairman of Alison's Angels GPS. Reynolds' sister Alison died when she was 24. "We offer them grief resources, counseling, fellowship, comfort - to let them know they are not alone.

Reynolds wrote a book on the grief process, sharing Alison's and other families stories. "Whispers of Hope" can be shipped for free, anywhere in the US.

Reynolds shared why peer-to-peer counseling can support families. "There's light at the end of the tunnel and life after this," explaied Reynolds. The website provides a request to speak to a parent who has experienced loss, who may be further along in the grief journey.

"Our team feels pretty passionate about this as one of our team members has gone through such a tragedy. She's one of the strongest and most confident team members we have. We love and support her," explained Marck de LauTour of Best Offer KC Homebuyer.

De LauTour and Reynolds are involved in a fundraiser golf tournament for Alison's Angels. This year it is October 5 at Lakewood Country Club in Lee's Summit.