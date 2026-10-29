KSHB Cares | Foster Light Supports KC Foster Families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A safe place to land can change a child’s life. But the families opening their homes to children in foster care need support, too.

Foster Light is working to make that support easier to find for foster families across the Kansas City area.

Founded by Katie Welch, the organization helps foster caregivers navigate the challenges that come with opening their homes to children in need. Foster Light connects families with resources, emotional support and a community of people who understand the foster care experience.

Welch says the goal is not only to support children in foster care, but also the caregivers who welcome them into their homes.

This holiday season, Foster Light is getting an extra boost from Mark de Lautour of Best Offer KC Homebuyer, who is helping spotlight the organization and its work in the community.

For families fostering children, the holidays can bring additional needs. Foster Light is encouraging people across the metro to help make the season brighter by supporting its efforts and the families it serves.

