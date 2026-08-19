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KSHB Cares | God's Bucket Brigade Helping the Homeless

It's centered around having a heart for the homeless. Find out how a five-galloon bucket provides basic necessities to those in need in Kansas City.
Sponsored: In today's KSHB Cares, powered by Best Offer KC Homebuyer, we learn about the mission of God's Bucket Brigade.
KSHB Cares | God's Bucket Brigade
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A simple white, five-gallon bucket is at the center of a Kansas City street ministry's mission to help people experiencing homelessness.

God's Bucket Brigade was founded by John Higginbotham, who says the idea began with a dream in 2014. Four years later, Higginbotham acted on that dream and started God's Bucket Brigade. In 2019, he committed to leading the ministry full time.

The premise is simple: volunteers fill buckets with practical necessities and take them directly to people in need. Items can include hygiene supplies, bottled water, snacks, a flashlight, first-aid supplies and other essentials. The ministry also distributes clothing, coats, shoes, blankets, sleeping bags, tents, tarps, backpacks and suitcases.

The organization says the buckets represent more than supplies.

"Help for today. Hope for tomorrow," is the ministry's guiding message.

Best Offer KC Homebuyer's Marck de Lautour wanted to recognize the group's mission in KSHB Cares.

"We're out there fixing people in distressed housing situations, but may not have a housing situation," explained de Lautour. "This is a small way we can give back to John and his team and their missioin."

To donate or volunteer visit www.godsbucketbrigade.org.

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