KSHB Cares | Impact 2 Empower Helps Students Put Their Best Foot Forward

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new pair of shoes can change the way a child walks into a classroom, but for one local nonprofit, the impact goes well beyond what’s on their feet.

Impact 2 Empower is helping children and teens build confidence through its flagship Impact Shoes program, which provides new, brand name shoes to students in need in the Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs areas. The students get to choose their own shoes, which is important to founder and president Jenna Saucier.

Saucier described that choice as an opportunity to express who the kids are and where they want to go in life.

The organization works closely with school counselors and student advocates to identify children who could benefit from the program.

"We have partnered with the Blue Springs School District and the Lee's Summit School District and have provided over 750 pairs of shoes for local students," explained Saucier.

Marck de Lautour, owner of Best Offer KC Homebuyer and a Lee’s Summit resident, was moved by Impact 2 Empower’s mission and hopes others will be inspired to get involved.

"We're really proud of Jenna and the impact she's made," explained de Lautour. "It started with one mother and a dream to make an impact. She lives in the community that we are; we saw her making this effort. To be able to spotlight her today: sharing, appreciating and rewarding the impact it has made on children."

Saucier explained she hopes to reach more teens and children and reminded us Impact 2 Empower is open to those in need in the Blue Springs and Lee's Summit districts. To apply you fill out a request form.

If you would like to help more kids step forward in confidence, consider donating today.