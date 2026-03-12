KSHB Cares | Make Essentials Accessible Giving the Basics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For many families, everyday hygiene items like shampoo, deodorant or toothpaste are always on a shelf at home. For others, they’re a luxury.

In the Kansas City area, one nonprofit is working to change that.

Giving the Basics distributes essential hygiene products to people who might otherwise go without. Through partnerships with schools, food pantries and community groups, the organization helps thousands of families each month access items that often aren’t covered by government assistance programs.

The nonprofit’s work is being highlighted through KSHB Cares, a community initiative from KSHB 41 that shines a light on organizations making a difference across the metro. The effort is supported by Best Offer KC Homebuyer. Owner and founder Marck de Lautour recognizes the need for hygiene is invisible, but widespread.

The Kansas City–based nonprofit works with hundreds of partner organizations across the region. Giving the Basics supplies hygiene products to people, schools and community agencies that distribute them.

School staff members say the items make a meaningful difference for students. Having access to basic hygiene products can help improve attendance, boost confidence and reduce stigma for kids who might otherwise feel embarrassed about not having the essentials at home.

"We're supplying all the schools throughout the state of Kansas now," explained Theresa Hamilton, founder of Giving the Basics. "These kids are able to go in and get a deodorant if they need it, a tooth bush, toothpaste, whatever it is."

Volunteers also play a key role in the organization’s work, helping sort and pack products that will be sent to partner sites across the metro.

Supporters say the nonprofit’s mission is simple but powerful: making sure no one has to go without the products needed to stay clean and healthy.

Through its KSHB Cares, Best Offer KC Homebuyer aims to highlight organizations like Giving the Basics that are working to meet everyday needs in the community.

