KSHB Cares | Starting Again with Mother's Refuge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Kansas City, hundreds of young women face an overwhelming reality every year: navigating pregnancy or early motherhood without stable housing, family support or financial security. For homeless young women, the challenges can seem impossible to overcome. That's where Mother's Refuge steps in.

Mother's Refuge provides more than temporary shelter for women in Independence and the Kansas City area. The nonprofit creates a pathway toward independence for young mothers who are experiencing homelessness.

Its approach focuses on helping women build the skills, confidence and support systems needed to create a stable future for themselves and their children.

Mark de Lautour of Best Offer KC Homebuyer wanted to recognize Mother's Refuge in KSHB Cares.

"Our missions are very much aligned: stable homes, stable families, improving the communities which we serve. Our team often finds people at the lowest point in life. We're trying to help them out in the same way. Mother's Refuge is doing an amazing job with these young mothers," explained de Lautour.

Kelsi Green, assistant executive director of Mother's Refuge, explained their array of wrap around services is in the process of expanding. The group is in the process of renovating a 22,000 square foot space in downtown Independence; this will become 12 apartments for mothers.

Supporters can make a donation to Mother's Refuge and be recognized with a personalized felt wall tile in the new playroom.

If you need assistance, fill out this form. You are also welcome to visit at 14400 E 42nd St. S Ste#220 in Independence, MO. You can also call (816) 353 -8070.

