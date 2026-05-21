KSHB Cares | Stephanie Vest Foundation Helps Locals with Cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cancer diagnosis can instantly change the course of a family’s life bringing emotional, financial and personal challenges that extend far beyond medical treatment.

That reality inspired Eric Vest to create the Stephanie Vest Foundation, a Kansas City nonprofit dedicated to helping families facing cancer hardships. The organization was founded in honor of Vest’s late wife, Stephanie, and works to provide support for families navigating some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Vest recently joined Marck De Lautour of Best Offer KC Homebuyer for a KSHB Cares segment highlighting the foundation’s mission and the growing need for community support.

Vest said families dealing with cancer often face mounting expenses, transportation issues, lost income, and emotional strain while trying to manage treatment schedules and everyday responsibilities.

If you would like to be involved in the organization you may want to volunteer or join for an upcoming trivia night or fundraiser.