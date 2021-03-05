Learn about PPP “Pay Check Protection Program”

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Wyrsch Hobbs and Mirakian is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

PPP or the Paycheck Protection Program was a much needed life line for many businesses. However, the federal government has started the process of investigating possible fraud associated with some PPP loans. Attorney David Bell is here to talk about these fraud investigations and what businesses that received PPP need to know if they are ever contacted by law enforcement.