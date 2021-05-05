Watch
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

Learn to garden with Remake Learning Days

items.[0].videoTitle
Gardening is a great hands-on learning activity for all ages.
Poster image (95).jpg
Posted at 3:01 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 16:01:56-04

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Remake Learning Days is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Remake Learning Days KC is an innovative learning festival for families and youth. Get curious and go explore with fun, hands-on activities created for kids of all ages -- both online and in-person. In this segment, we show how anyone can start a garden around their home. Show us your home garden with the hashtag #remakedayskcgrow. Also, be sure to check out all the Remake Learning Days activities when you visit remakelearningdays.org/kansas city.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo