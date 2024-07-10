LG Electronics USA renews partnership

"LG is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

On Monday, July 8th, at the Tennessee Titans’ training facility in Nashville, Tennesee, LG Electronics USA renewed its multi-year strategic partnership with the Tennessee Titans. During the ceremony, Titans COO and team alumni, including legenday Titans Javon Kearse and Keith Bullock presented a game ball and jersey to LG Electronics US CEO, Chris Jung. This highlighted how the partnership will continue to allow the organizations to provide support to local businesses, drive economic growth and provide curated family-friendly programs and events.