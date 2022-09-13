Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

Lose fat with Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo

When you think of weight loss clinics here in Kansas City, Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo in Olathe may come to mind.
Poster image (8).jpg
Posted at 5:25 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 18:25:26-04

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

When you think of weight loss clinics here in Kansas City, Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo in Olathe may come to mind. For the past 6 years-in-a-row, Solutions4 Natural Clinical Health has ranked them as one of their top 10 weight loss practices in the country. Dr. Jeremy Landry will demonstrate UltraSlim, the most powerful non-invasive laser-like lipo device in the United States.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo