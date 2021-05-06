Make the perfect bbq sauce with Remake Learning Days

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Remake Learning Days is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Join American Royal and Spicin Foods as we explore the science behind one of Kansas City’s favorite foods – barbecue sauce. We will examine the chemistry of different ingredients to create various flavor combinations to create an award-winning taste. Follow along at home with our Remake Learning Days activity and share your creations using #RemakeDaysKCKitchenSci! You can find this and dozens more family-friendly learning events at www.remakelearningdays.org/KansasCity