Make the perfect bridge with Remake Learning Days

Most of us use bridges so much, but we never think about how strong they have to be.
Posted at 12:52 PM, May 07, 2021
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Remake Learning Days is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Most of us use bridges so much, but we never think about how strong they have to be to support everything that goes over them. To help show how you can make your own bridges as, we enlisted the help of Kansas City mayor, Quinton Lucas and some students from Operation Breakthrough KC. To do this activity along at home you’ll need some spaghetti noodles and marshmallows or lego bricks. Show us how strong your bridges are with the hashtag #remakedayskcbuild. Be sure to check out all the Remake Learning Days activities at remakelearningday.org/kansascity.

