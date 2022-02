KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Toyota is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

She became the first American woman to land a quad lutz in competition and the first woman ever to land a quad and a triple axel in the same program during the same competition.

If you are not sure what that means exactly, not to worry. We sent Hilary Lane to Nashville, Tennessee to introduce us to this teen phenom who is about to show the world just how special she really is.