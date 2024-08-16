NAIC Educates Consumers on the Importance of Insurance

"NAIC is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

A new survey from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) found that 35% of Gen-Z adults currently pay for a phone protection plan, while only 21% have renter’s insurance. It may be because many have little knowledge of how insurance works. The survey also found 22% have little or no awareness of the importance of auto insurance, and 14% have little or no awareness of the importance of health insurance.