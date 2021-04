KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Pet Resource Center of Kansas City is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Pet Resource Center of Kansas City is a nonprofit animal welfare organization that has been providing spay/neuter, vaccines, supplies, education, minor medical care and resources to pet owners around the KC metro for nearly 20 years. Their programs help keep pets off the streets, out of shelters, and in their homes with the people who love them.