Caitlin McCartney is one of three teachers being recognized through this year’s Phillips 66® Live to the Full Heroes™ program. Since 2018, Phillips 66 has honored people who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities by helping to further their programs and efforts. This year, Phillips 66 worked with DonorsChoose to donate $100,000 to teachers in Amarillo and Lubbock, Texas, and Kansas City, Missouri, metro-area schools.Want to help support teacher projects in these communities? Phillips 66 is providing a generous 5x match to community donations while funds last. Learn more and make a donation at donorschoose.org.

