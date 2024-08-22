Plan your succession with Edward Jones

"Edward Jones is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

American business owners will begin passing on or selling their businesses at rapid rates over the next few years. The average age business owners plan to pass on their business is 63, and today, a majority (51%) of small business owners are over the age of 55. A new Edward Jones survey found that while nearly two-thirds of business owners (64%) have prepared a business succession plan, 16% feel unprepared for their succession plan.

