QuikTrip offers a safe space for at-risk youth

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "QuikTrip is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

QuikTrip’s partnership with Synergy Services and National Safe Place provides at-risk or endangered youth in the greater Kansas City area to have a safe environment to retreat to. QT’s Safe Place locations provide readily available help in communities in Kansas City and across the country. QT, along with Synergy and National Safe Place, shares a vision of safe neighborhoods and communities and has been a designated Safe Place partner since 1991.