Student housing will soon be available at KCKCC

Big news over at Kansas City Kansas community college! New student housing will soon be available.
Posted at 5:04 PM, Mar 30, 2021
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Kansas City Kansas Community College is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

There is big news over at Kansas City Kansas community college! New student housing will soon be available. Dr. Tami Bartunek, VP of Strategic Initiatives and Outreach, discusses the recent student housing ground breaking and the amenities that will be available starting Fall 2022. Jerry Pope, Interim VP of Academic Affairs, also discusses the college's new programs.

