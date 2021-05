KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Brown and Crouppen is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

This week on Taste and See Lauren Scott checks out Canary. Located in Midtown, Canary is one of Kansas City's newest restaurants. They pride themselves on having locally sourced food and unique menu items. Canary also has the perfect rooftop for a night out with friends. Stop in today!