This week for Taste and See, Ed and Lauren take a look at the dark side of mental healthcare at Glore Psychiatric Museum. The museum is located inside of the historic St. Joseph’s State Lunatic Asylum and chronicles the 145-year history of the state hospital and centuries of mental health treatment.