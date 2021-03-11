Menu

Taste and See: Smash-n-Nash

Posted at 5:09 PM, Mar 11, 2021
This week for Taste and See, Ed and Lauren check out Smash-n-Nash! Smash-N-Nash is the newest Ghost Kitchen concept from the team behind Summit Grill, Third Street Social, Pearl Tavern, Boru Asian Eatery and South of Summit. Smash-N-Nash offers delicious hand-made Smash Burgers, Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Tenders, Fries, Tots and fresh baked cookies. Currently available for delivery only via DoorDash in select Waldo, Gladstone and Lee’s Summit areas.

