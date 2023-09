KANSAS CITY, MO. — "The Midwest Trust Center is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

The Midwest Trust Center presents the tenth anniversary edition of New Dance Partners – the Ultimate Collaboration September 15 and 16! The concerts will feature performances from Kansas City Ballet, Owen/Cox Dance Group, Störling Dance Theater and Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company. Visit jccc.edu/MTC to purchase ticket