Tickets on sale for JINGLE! Kansas City

'The Monarchs is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Tickets are officially on sale TODAY for JINGLE! Kansas City –
a world of Christmas wonder. The spectacular, multi-sensory light experience will feature 100 ft Christmas tree, a new 10-lane snow tubing hill, nearly quarter mile long ice-skating trail, walk-through holiday light maze, three uniquely themed pop-up bars, visits with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, local food trucks, artisan vendors, live entertainment, a sea of cozy fire pits, and more. JINGLE!’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will once again completely transform Legends Field into a magical winter wonderland from November 22 through New Year’s Eve. Tickets are on sale NOW at www.JingleHoliday.com

