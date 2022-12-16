Try the Ultimate Duo skin treatment at Regain

"Regain Functional Medicine + Aesthetics is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

The Ultimate Duo combines both Radiofrequency Microneedling and CO2 laser skin resurfacing to treat both the dermis and epidermis of the skin during 1 treatment. This allows for both superficial and deep collagen production with no incremental downtime. You get an immediate freshness to the skin with the CO2 resurfacing and the long-term improvement of collagen stimulation. This procedure targets sun damage, fine lines and wrinkles, and overall skin tone and texture. Think of it as anti-aging tag teaming with little to no downtime!